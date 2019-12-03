Drake and Ed Sheeran are Spotify's most streamed artists of this decade









Drake and Ed Sheeran are the Most Streamed Artists of The Decade on Spotify.

The "God's Plan" rapper has earned himself a staggering 28 billion streams on the global streaming service, whilst Ed has notched up 2.3 billion streams alone for his hit single 'Shape of You'.

In third place on the Most Streamed Artists of The Decade list is rapper Post Malone, followed by Ariana Grande and Eminem.





Whilst on the Most Streamed Tracks of The Decade, second place is taken up by Drake's 'One Dance', followed by Malone's 'rockstar' featuring 21 Savage, 'Closer' by Halsey and The Chainsmokers and Ed's 'Thinking Out Loud' earned him a second place in the top 5.





Meanwhile, the Most Streamed Song of 2019 was 'Señorita' by Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, which scored more than a billion streams.





Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" followed closely behind with 990 million.





The 17-year-old pop phenomenon's debut album, "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" was also named Most Streamed Album of the Year.





Malone, who had the second Most Streamed Album for 2019 with 'Hollywood's Bleeding', was named Most Streamed Artist of 2019, with Billie in second place, followed by Ariana, Ed and Bad Bunny.





'A Decade Wrapped' 2010-2019: The Artists, Songs and Tracks that Dominated the Decade:





Most Streamed Artists of the Decade (Global)





Drake





Ed Sheeran





Post Malone





Ariana Grande





Eminem





Most Streamed Female Artists of the Decade (Global)





Ariana Grande





Rihanna





Taylor Swift





Sia





Beyoncé





Most Streamed Tracks of the Decade (Global)





'Shape of You' - Ed Sheeran





'One Dance' - Drake, Kyla, WizKid





'rockstar' - 21 Savage, Post Malone





'Closer' - Halsey, The Chainsmokers





'Thinking out Loud' - Ed Sheeran





Spotify Wrapped 2019 Global Top Lists:





Most Streamed Artists





Post Malone





Billie Eilish





Ariana Grande





Ed Sheeran





Bad Bunny





Most Streamed Albums





'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' - Billie Eilish





'Hollywood's Bleeding' - Post Malone





'thank u, next' - Ariana Grande





'No.6 Collaborations Project' - Ed Sheeran





'Shawn Mendes' - Shawn Mendes





Most Streamed Tracks





'Señorita' - Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes





'bad guy' - Billie Eilish





'Sunflower' - Post Malone, Swae Lee





'7 Rings' - Ariana Grande



