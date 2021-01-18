Drake becomes first artist to surpass 50 billion streams on Spotify

Drake made history as the first and only artist to hit 50 billion combined streams on Spotify.

It happened two days after it was confirmed that his new album, “Scorpion”, was the first to rack up a billion streams in a week, smashing one-day records on both Spotify and Apple in the process.

The album is also sitting at the top of the Billboard Top 200 for a fifth straight week and the single, “In My Feelings”, is topping the Billboard Hot 100 for the fourth week, bringing Drake’s total Hot 100 singles run to 23 weeks at the top in 2018.

The Canadian rapper, who has achieved several features in 2020, managed to break the record as the artist with the most Billboard Hot 100 entries of all time, the artist with the most top 10 entries and the first male artist to debut three tracks at number one, on the same chart.

His fans congratulated him for being a GOAT (Greatest Of All Time).