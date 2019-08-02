Drake. Picture: Instagram

The "Take Care" hitmaker shocked everyone on Friday with the surprise release of his compilation album, "Care Package" which is a combination of songs that were loose singles, unreleased and previously leaked. 

Drake's previously dropped a surprise album with "If You're Reading This It's Too Late" in 2015 which spawned hits such as "10 Bands" and "6 God". 

His fans were overjoyed about the project with some of the songs only being available on streaming platforms such as SoundCloud. 

Drake's previous album, "Scorpion", spawned hit songs such as "God's Plan", "In My Feelings" and "I'm Upset". 

The album went on be a critical and commercial success, being platinum-certified by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). It grabbed the number 15 spot on the Billboard Top 50 albums of 2018. 