Drake. Picture: Instagram

The "Take Care" hitmaker shocked everyone on Friday with the surprise release of his compilation album, "Care Package" which is a combination of songs that were loose singles, unreleased and previously leaked. Drake's previously dropped a surprise album with "If You're Reading This It's Too Late" in 2015 which spawned hits such as "10 Bands" and "6 God".

His fans were overjoyed about the project with some of the songs only being available on streaming platforms such as SoundCloud.

#Drake when he knew he was going to drop Trust issues on us #Carepackage pic.twitter.com/HYnQtodqqM — CR (@CourtneyRock5) August 2, 2019

Drake dropping care package after seeing us struggle for years listening to the leak versions pic.twitter.com/DrFGe2uSaC — Rip nipsey hussle (@babyitsmb) August 2, 2019

Drake really sent us back to deal w demons we’ve already overcome #CarePackage pic.twitter.com/Yavrzath27 — You Can Also Call Me Steve. (@MatimePhasha) August 2, 2019

Drake really just turned this into a sad girl summer pic.twitter.com/ohFNiuLW8O — Pam (@AveragePam) August 2, 2019

When Drake Dedicated A Whole Song To Ekhurhuleni 🙏🏾 Damn, East Rand Really The Best Rand. pic.twitter.com/POZxp4x3tc — George Mnguni (@Okay_Wasabi) August 2, 2019

Drake's previous album, "Scorpion", spawned hit songs such as "God's Plan", "In My Feelings" and "I'm Upset".

The album went on be a critical and commercial success, being platinum-certified by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). It grabbed the number 15 spot on the Billboard Top 50 albums of 2018.