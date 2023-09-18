Drake postpones album release, cites tour demands for latest delay

After having announced in August that his eagerly anticipated album, ‘For All The Dogs’, would be dropping on September 22, Drake has pushed the date back to October 7. The Canadian Grammy Award winner took to his Instagram Stories on Friday to share the news with fans. “Okay my dilemma I am faced with is either cancel shows to finish the album or I complete the mission and drop the album before the last show.

“I owe you all these memories we are building and anywhere we have missed to date we will be spinning back for sure, ‘For All the Dogs’ October 6th. It’s only right.” The announcement came on the same day Drake released the SZA-featured lead single to the album, ‘Slime You Out’.

While the song has been a hit on streaming platforms, it’s also drawn controversy online after Halle Berry slammed Drake for using an image of her to promote the song. In a cryptic Instagram post on Friday, the Oscar winner wrote, “Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy...even if you're a woman!”

The image used depicts Berry getting “slimed out” at the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards. When a follower commented asking what her thoughts were on Drake using the image, she explained, “Didn't get my permission. That's not cool, I thought better of him... When people you admire disappoint you, you have to be the bigger person and move on!” She went on to add over the weekend that Drake had reached out to ask for her permission to use it but she had declined.

