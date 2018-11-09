Drake. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Drake has teased fans that he is going to release a follow-up to 'Scorpion' next year, after he takes a "little break". The 'God's Plan' hitmaker only dropped 'Scorpion' in June, but teased fans that he plans to head straight back into the studio after he has a "little break", following his joint 'Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour' with the trap trio, which wraps up on November 18 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The 32-year-old rapper told the crowd at his show at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada, on Wednesday night (07.11.18): "Okay, six shows left. I guess, you know, I guess - I'm gonna tell you what I'm going to do. Because I keep having nights like this that remind me why I love my job so much, I promise you that as soon as this tour is over and maybe I take a little break, I'm gonna get right to work on a new album so we can be back right here in Edmonton and have a new party."

The 'Nice For What' hitmaker has completed his contract with Cash Money Records, as he revealed on the song 'Is There More': "Soon as the album drop, I'm out of the deal."

Meanwhile, Drake recently admitted fatherhood has taught him about "patience" and "unconditional love".

The 'In My Feelings' hitmaker gushed over his baby Adonis - who he has with French artist Sophie Brussaux - and how he feels so lucky to be able to experience fatherhood.

He said: "[He has] crazy blue eyes - baby blue eyes. He's already in the pool shooting the basketball. I'm just excited. All of the things I've learned from and through my father and the incredible things I've learned through my mother about patience, about unconditional love."

Drake confirmed he had been "hiding the world" from his "kid" on 'Scorpion'.

In 'Emotionless', which samples Mariah Carey, he revealed: "I wasn't hiding my kid from the world/I was hiding the world from my kid / Breakin' news in my life I don't run to the blogs / The only ones I wanna tell are the ones I can call."

And in 'March 14', he pays homage to Michael Jackson's track 'Billie Jean', describing his relationship with Sophie, while referencing his mother, Sandi Graham.

He raps: "She's not my lover like Billie Jean but the kid is mine / Sandi used to tell me all it takes it one time, and all it took was one time /

"S**t, we only met two times, two times / I used to challenge my parents on every album / Now I'm embarrassed to tell them I ended up as a co-parent / Always promised the family unit / I wanted it to be different because I've been through it.