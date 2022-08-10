Drake shows love to South African illustrator

On Tuesday, Drake changed his display picture to an image by South African artist and illustrator Siphesihle Ntsungwana. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siphesihle Ntsungwana 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@siphesihle_pm) He also took to his Instagram Stories to share the image and tag Ntsungwana's Instagram profile. The young artist expressed shock and gratitude for the co-sign on his Instagram stories this morning, writing, “Thank you Drake 🥺❤️.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Ntsungwana's profile also features illustrations of entertainers including Daniel Caesar, Brent Faiyaz, Kim Jayde, Alicia Keys, Kendrick Lamar and Rema. Lately, the Canadian pop star seems to have taken a liking to South African artists. “Drake is a fan of South African Art Music, Art, Dance, Culture as a whole. Shoutout to him for always showing love to South Africa 🇿🇦 @Drake @welcomeOVO,” shared @cleanhoodboy.

Drake is a fan of South African Art Music, Art, Dance, Culture as a whole. Shoutout to him for always showing love to South Africa 🇿🇦 @Drake @welcomeOVO — ⁶𓅓 (@CleanHoodBoy) August 9, 2022 Drake's most recent work, the house-influenced Billboard #1 album “Honestly, Nevermind”, was executive produced by South African house music veteran Black Coffee and features production from Coffee's son Esona. South African-based Afropop star Tresor is also credited as a contributor on several songs on the album. Drake also played a role in the success of local DJ sensation Uncle Waffles when he followed her and liked her viral Instagram post last year. He continues to occasionally comment on her Instagram Lives and interact with her posts.

Story continues below Advertisement