Drake. Picture: Reuters

This month, Drake finished his residency at the O2 Arena in London. But he wasn’t quite ready to fly back over the pond and go home. Instead, over the weekend, he joined Tiffany Calver, who hosts the BBC 1Xtra Rap Show and became her co-host for the day. While there, he spoke about a myriad of things. He talked about the early days of his career and he even addressed the rumours about him being a culture vulture because he appropriates British and Caribbean cultures.

But the most interesting thing, well, for us Africans, anyway, was his hat tip to Niniola. While on the show, he puts on a weird, deep voice to read out a line about Tiffany being the queen of rap radio.

Tiffany, embarrassed, insists that they have to play a track. Then Drake thinks for a moment and then quickly says: “You have to play this song called "Maradona!"” Then he starts humming it. How cool?

After his request was brought to Niniola's attention, she took to Instagram to share the clip alongside the caption: "When your new Bestie @champagnepapi starts to watch Ur back".