Drake promised his fans he was heading back into the studio to finish up his new album.
The Toronto rapper was a special guest during DaBaby's set when his "The Kirk Tour" hit the Canadian city's REBEL nightclub on Tuesday night, and after congratulating the "Suge" hitmaker on his success, Drake gave fans an update on the progress of his follow-up to 2018's 'Scorpion', which he says will be out next year.
He said: "Look, we don't say this to each other enough as rappers, but I wanted to say congratulations.
"You killin' this s***."
After sharing a hug with the hip-hop star, the 'God's Plan' hitmaker told the crowd: "I love you with all my heart.