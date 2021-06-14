Drake vows to release 'Certified Lover Boy' in the next two months

Drake has promised fans his new album will arrive before the end of summer, in America, in a new update. After the hip hop megastar teased in March that the record is "in the pot and coming soon", Drake has teased fans are a matter of months away from hearing the hotly-awaited LP.

Appearing during rap battle league URLTV's NOMEXI event, the Grammy-winner said when quizzed on a release date for the record: “Oh yeah, I’ll be there. My album will be out by then.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Got That Hip Hop (@officialgthh1) The “Toosie Slide” hitmaker's album was set to arrive in January, but he decided to push back the release because all of his "energy” went into healing from the operation he had last year on his knee. In an update three months ago, Drake said it was “currently being chef’d in every way possible” and that he'd been cooking up tunes once again with Noel Cadastre and Noah “40” Shebib.

Speaking on OVO Sound Radio, he continued: “I don’t have an exact date, but it’s in the pot and it’s coming soon." Fans were treated to three news songs on “Scary Hours 2” that month. After teasing a follow-up to his 2018 EP “Scary Hours”, the superstar delivered three new tracks on the sequel: “What’s Next”, “Wants and Needs” featuring Lil Baby and “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” with Rick Ross.

In a statement regarding the delay due to his injury, Drake wrote at the time: “I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery. “I’m blessed to be back on my feet feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won’t be dropping in January.

"I'm looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021. (sic)" So far, the Grammy-winner has released the lead single, “Laugh Now Cry Later”, featuring Lil Durk. Drake previously admitted he expects some people to "hate on" his new record like they did 2016's “Views”.