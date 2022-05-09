Dua Lipa approved of Jack Harlow's new song

Jack Harlow sought Dua Lipa's approval before he named a song after her. The 24-year-old rap star spoke to the London-born singer before he released his new track, “Dua Lipa”.

He said: "I wanted to get her blessing, so I FaceTimed her and played it for her because I didn’t want her to be blindsided by that or feel like creeped out or anything. "If she had said, ‘Yo, I hate it. I don’t want it to come out,’ it wouldn’t have come out." Dua, 26, thinks the song is "okay" but she was also "thrown off" by the conversation.

Jack said on 'The Breakfast Club': "She was like, ‘Oh, I mean it’s not my song. I suppose it’s okay.’ She was just kinda thrown off and she just kinda let it go." The duo have spoken more and more over recent weeks, and Jack hopes that Dua will eventually "appreciate" the record. He shared: "We’re good. We’ll see how the record does. I think when the song comes out, she’ll grow to appreciate it even more."

Meanwhile, Jack recently predicted the world is "going to turn on (him) soon". The rap star has enjoyed impressive success since he released his debut album in 2020, but Jack also knows there's another side to fame. He said: "The world's going to turn on me soon."

Jack is aware that criticism will soon come his way. He said: "There's going to come a time when they turn on me. I don't know what it's going to be, I don't know why. I'm not trying to manifest it either. But I'm just saying inevitably that's what happens. "I see sparks of it just like any big artist sees. But all the people that are championing me are going to turn on me. And now I have a good feeling that they're going to turn back around."