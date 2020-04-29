Dua Lipa: 'Artists in pop, especially women have to work harder'

Singer Dua Lipa, who is known for belting out hits like "New Rules", "IDGAF" and "One Kiss", says pop artists, especially women have to work harder to be taken seriously in the industry.

Achieving the star status was not an easy ride for Lipa, who was speaking on the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, reports aceshowbiz.com.

She said: "Artists in pop, especially women, have to work harder to be taken seriously. You have to work a lot harder for people to really believe that these are your lyrics, that this is your vision."

Citing an example from the title track of her second album "Future Nostalgia" as an example, the singer said she uses encouraging lyrics to help her feel more empowered.

"I know you ain't used to a female alpha," she used the line from the song as an example.