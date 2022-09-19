Dua Lipa feeling 'liberated' writing third album

Dua Lipa is feeling "liberated" like never before as she works on her third album. The “Potion” singer has never felt more "in control" of a musical project.

Story continues below Advertisement

She said: “As I’m writing my new album, I feel even more liberated in a completely different way. “And even more in control than I thought.” Asked what liberation meant to her, she told Vogue Australia: “Freedom, especially as a woman, means to be able to take things into your own hands, to have control over the things that you believe in.

“To really have a voice.” Lipa recently admitted she was "not afraid to talk about things" on her "grown-up" third album. The “Levitating” hitmaker, 27, says her follow-up to 2020's “Future Nostalgia” is her most mature record, and she doesn't hold back when speaking up on what matters to her.

Story continues below Advertisement

She said: “I’ve definitely grown up. Overall, whether it’s sonically or in terms of the themes, I’ve matured. “It’s like I’m coming into my power and not afraid to talk about things. “It’s about understanding what I want.”

Story continues below Advertisement

In March, the pop star revealed the record was "50% done". The Grammy winner said she was happy with the progress she had made and felt excited"about some of the songs she had recorded for the LP. Speaking to Sir Elton John on her “Service 95” podcast, which returns on September 24, with special guest Monica Lewinsky, she said: “It’s starting to feel good.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It’s starting to take shape. I’m very excited about some of the new songs, so it’s always exciting to look forward, towards something." Lipa's update came just two months after she said her third album was "in baby form" and she was "in no rush" to debut new material. However, she had a firm "vision" for the record and had already chosen a title.