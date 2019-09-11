Dua Lipa has said her second album is "just a party", as she wants her fans to "dance through the whole record".
The 24-year-old singer is currently working on the follow-up to her self-titled debut record, which was released in 2017, and has said she wants her new material to get people on their feet and have them "dance through the whole record".
She said: "I feel like you could dance through the whole record. There's lots of nostalgic elements to it. There's a sample in there from the 1930s. It's just a party."
The "New Rules" hitmaker is moving on from the sound of her first album, and says the new music is a change of musical direction.
She added: "It would probably be risky if I wasn't risky with the next record. I don't think it would be as fun if I tried to recreate the first record. As an artist, you constantly want to grow and change your perspective and try something new."
Dua already knows "exactly" what kind of record she wants to make for her second studio venture, and whilst she won't spill too many details about the album's content, she says she's recorded "50 or 60" songs.
The "New Love" singer said: "Before I started, I knew my album title. I knew exactly what I was going to be making. There are some songs that are happy, some about heartbreak, some about dealing with your life in public."
And the singer believes her new record will show a more confident side to her songwriting, as she's no longer nervous about speaking her mind and putting forward her own ideas.
Speaking to The Face magazine, she said: "[For my first album] I was surrounded by people that had done this longer than me - I always felt like I wasn't good enough. I'd go into the studio, the producer would already have a beat or a track or something we could write to, because I was still in the process of really finding my sound.
I would say [ideas], and when we didn't end up using those, I would kind of go back into my shell. It wasn't until I did 'Hotter than Hell' and 'Last Dance' that I started figuring it out, and things started sounding a bit more cohesive. Now I'm not scared. As a writer, sometimes you've got to be OK with saying some s**t, you know? There's no wrong answer. Something could be amazing, it could sound ridiculous, it could really work."