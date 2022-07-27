Ed Sheeran breaks Spotify record, has 100 million followers

Ed Sheeran has become the first artist to reach 100 million followers on Spotify. The 31-year-old megastar has reached another milestone in his music career, becoming the most-followed musician on the streaming platform. To celebrate, the flame-haired star posted a video of himself wearing a T-shirt from the streaming giant which read: “ASK ME ABOUT MY 100 MILLION SPOTIFY FOLLOWERS."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) The “Bad Habits” hitmaker's support act and Gingerbread Man Records signee Maisie Peters is seen congratulating her label boss and giving him a hug, while everyone else ignores his shirt as he wanders through a stadium. She says: "Well done, Ed Sheeran." Ariana Grande is the second most-followed artist on Spotify with 81.64 million followers, followed by Billie Eilish (66.18 million), Drake (65.40 million) and Justin Bieber (63.49 million).

The Grammy winner made it to 50 million in March 2020, and he's also the most-streamed artist with 81.20 million monthly listeners. Last month, Sheeran was named the most-played artist of 2021 in the UK, and had the most-played single with “Bad Habits”. The “2step” hitmaker is the only artist in history to claim both titles in two different years.

In 2017, Sheeran achieved the same with his mega-hit “Shape of You” from his LP “Divide”. Sheeran has been the most-played artist in the UK for four years; however, in 2020, Dua Lipa interrupted his run by beating him to the title. Fellow pop superstar Adele, 34, is the only other musician to claim the most-played artist and most-played song of the year spots in the same year.

The “Hello” hitmaker was the most-played artist of the year for 2011, with “Rolling In The Deep” nabbing the most-played single spot. The data, compiled by the Phonographic Performance Limited, found David Guetta to be the second most-played artist of 2021. Dua is third, followed by Little Mix, Coldplay, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Calvin Harris, Taylor Swift and Pink.

