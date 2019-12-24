Ed Sheeran paid himself £73.4-million in earnings from his 'Divide Tour' this year.
The 28-year-old singer/songwriter effectively pocketed a cool £201 000 (about R6.3-million) per day in 2019 thanks to the 258-date run of shows, which began in March 2017 and came to an end in August 2019, a huge increase on the £17.1 million the star paid himself last year.
According to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, the 'Perfect' hitmaker's company Nathan Cable Touring LLP turned over £114-million in the 12 months to the end of March this year, and the tour took more than £607-million overall.
And with his £73.4-million and £17.1-million payments in the last few years, it means the star has landed more than £90-million from the epic run of gigs, which had a mammoth 14 legs.
The final stage of the tour took place at Chantry Park in Ed's home town of Ipswich this summer when he played four shows before signing off.