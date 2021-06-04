Ed Sheeran to debut comeback single at TikTok's UEFA Euro 2020 show

Ed Sheeran will treat fans to the debut performance of his new song at TikTok's UEFA Euro 2020 show on June 25.

The “Perfect” hitmaker was recently claimed to have landed mega-bucks to become the face of the video-sharing platform.

And now he's confirmed his return to the stage as part of the live-stream gig from his home team Ipswich Town's football club, where he will give the first performance of his new song.

He said in a statement: “I can’t wait to perform at TikTok’s UEFA Euro 2020 Show live from Portman Road. It’s a place I love and I’m looking forward to performing some fan faves as well as my new track for the first time.”

The show kicks off at 10pm SA time on June 25 and will be free to watch on TikTok.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Ed’s major deal was all linked up to this gig — and its going to be amazing. The venue holds a very special place in Ed’s heart.

“As well as singing some of his classic songs, he will be performing his as-yet-unheard single for the first time ever. Ed has kept details of the track, including the name, under wraps but fans are in for a real treat.”

What's more, Ed took to Instagram this week to share a brief teaser of the new song.

He was joined by close pal Courteney Cox on the piano.

He simply captioned the clip: "25th June."

@edsheeran Playing @tiktok ’s UEFA Euro 2020 LIVE show, filmed this with goldenballs himself @davidbeckham , tune in from 9pm BST 25th June x ##EdTikTokLIVE ♬ original sound - Ed Sheeran

It's not known if the “Friends” star will appear on the track, however, Ed recently revealed he has added a live band to his live performance for the first time.

The 30-year-old musician has always used a loop pedal on stage but admitted he felt he needed a full band for a better performance.

He said: "I’m using a band for the first time and it feels like the next stage. I’ve done band stuff before but only at the request of TV shows.”

"I've done the loop pedal thing for 15 year and wanted to try something different. What I felt were the weakest bits of the tour were some of the songs that needed a band."

Ed has been working on his fourth album and teased that his comeback single will be "really different".

He said: "The first single is really different – like really, really different.

"Every time I released a first single from an album I’ve been nervous about it because I don’t know how it’s gonna go – and I like that feeling. I like the idea of putting something out and being like, ‘I don’t know how people are gonna feel about this’."

The “Shape of You” hitmaker's last single was December's “Afterglow”, which marked his first new music in more than 18 months.