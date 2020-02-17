Sir Elton John stopped a gig midway through after "completely" losing his voice.
The 'I'm Still Standing' hitmaker was performing at Auckland's Mount Smart Stadium on Sunday night when he told fans he had to leave the stage.
He said: "I've just completely lost my voice. I can't sing. I've got to go. I'm sorry."
The 72-year-old singer later took to Instagram to post an emotional statement, revealing he had been diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier in the day but had been "determined" to get on stage and sing for his fans.