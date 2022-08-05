Eminem reveals tracklist for new album featuring Rihanna and Beyoncé

Rapper Eminem has unveiled the tracklist for his upcoming “Curtain Call 2” greatest hits album, which is set for release today (August 5) and highlights his hit singles from 2009 through to today. According to “People.com”, the new album is framed as a sequel to his 2005 greatest hits album “Curtain Call: The Hits”, which included songs from 1999's ‘The Slim Shady’ LP, 2000's ‘The Marshall Mathers’ LP, 2002's ‘8 Mile’ and ‘The Eminem Show’, as well as 2004's ‘Encore’.

Story continues below Advertisement

The upcoming two disc, 34-track set features tracks from 2009's “Relapse”, 2010's “Recovery”, 2011's “Hell: The Sequel”, 2011's “The Marshall Mathers” LP 2, 2017's “Revival”, 2018's “Kamikaze” and 2020's “Music to Get Murdered By”, as well as soundtrack cuts from 2015's “Southpaw” and this year’s “Elvis”. Alongside two new tracks, “The King and I”, featuring CeeLo Green, and “From the D 2 the LBC”, featuring Snoop Dogg, “Curtain Call 2” includes Eminem's hit singles such as Rihanna collaborations “Love the Way You Lie” and 2The Monster, Not Afraid, Crack a Bottle“, featuring Dr. Dre and 50 Cent, ”Walk on Water“, featuring Beyoncé, and ”Kings Never Die“, featuring Gwen Stefani. Eminem shared a video on Instagram revealing the greatest hits album's tracklist earlier this week with the caption: "#CC2 OFFICIAL TRACKLIST #Relapse #Recovery #MMLP2 #Revival #Kamikaze #MTBMB #MTBMBSIDEB #Southpaw #ShadyXV #HellTheSequel."