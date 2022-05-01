Fans can’t get enough of Future, Drake and Tems new song ‘Wait For U’

Future just dropped his latest album “I Never Liked You” and fans seem to have already picked their favourite song. From the moment Future released the official artwork tracklist earlier in the week, everyone's attention turned to track seven, “Wait For U”, featuring Canadian star Drake and afrobeats newcomer Tems.

“Future shares the tracklist to his new album ‘I Never Liked You’ 👀 predict the BEST SONG Future shares the tracklist to his new album “I Never Liked You” 👀 predict the BEST SONG pic.twitter.com/J3rsF7WJhf — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) April 27, 2022 Drake and Tems previously teamed up last year for the Way Too Sexy hitmaker's “Certified Lover Boy” album. Tems was featured on one the project’s standout songs, “Fountains”. As expected, the song has lived up to the expectations, thrusting Drake and Tems to the top of the trends list with hundreds of thousands of tweets mentioning the pair.

@tobzillaortobz wrote: “The Tems sample Future used with his song with Drake she’s different man” The Tems sample Future used with his song with Drake she’s different man pic.twitter.com/rGmz9kLuNe — Tobzilla (@tobzillaortobz) April 29, 2022 ATL Jacob, who produced the song, samples Tems’ vocals from a rendition of “Higher” from Tems’ debut project “For Broken Ears”. “That Drake and Tems track got everyone texting their exes right now #INEVERLIKEDYOU,” posted hip hop magazine @XXL.

That Drake and Tems track got everyone texting their exes right now #INEVERLIKEDYOU pic.twitter.com/boDkLCkYwB — XXL Magazine (@XXL) April 29, 2022 “Future went back to 2015 with this album, being a piece of shit and simping at the same time on records the perfect balance. Wait For U with TEMS and Drake might be the one,” added @big_business_. Future went back to 2015 with this album, being a piece of shit and simping at the same time on records the perfect balance



Wait For U with TEMS and Drake might be the one — Ahmed🇸🇴/Former CNN+ Employee (@big_business_) April 29, 2022 “That Future, Drake, and Tems song. Tears in my eyes. Beautiful song,” tweeted @koliwiz. That Future, Drake, and Tems song. Tears in my eyes. Beautiful song. — Αετός (@koliwiz) April 29, 2022