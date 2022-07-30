Fans come to Kelis’ defence after Beyoncé allegedly bites her music

It’s only been a few hours since Beyoncé released her eagerly anticipated album, “Renaissance” but there’s already a dramatic sub plot unfolding. Singer Kelis alleges that she was not informed that her track “Get Along with You” from her 2000 album “Kaleidoscope” would be sampled by Beyoncé on the song “Energy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) After finding out about this through a fanpage on Instagram, she commented using her cooking account, @bountyandfull. “My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all three parties involved is astounding. “I heard about this the same way everyone else did.

“Nothing is ever as it seems, some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity and they have everyone fooled.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelis (@kelis) In an Instagram video she later posted, Kelis insisted that Beyoncé should’ve at least reached out and that Pharrel Williams, who co-produced “Get Along With You”, was also to blame. “The reality is that my real beef is not only with Beyoncé, because at the end of the day she sampled a record, she's copied me before, so have many other artists.

“It’s fine, I don’t care about that… Pharrell knows better. “This is a direct hit at me, he does this stuff all the time. It's very petty.” While the BeyHive, her legion of fanatical supporters who are notorious for their fierce support of Beyoncé, came to her defence, many others have been sympathising with Kelis and calling Beyoncé and Pharrel out.

“I mean, Kelis is not wrong in how she feels or what she says,” shared @thunter86. “You can still love Beyoncè and empathize with Kelis and her frustration with how she keeps being treated.” I mean, Kelis is not wrong in how she feels or what she says. You can still love Beyoncè and empathize with Kelis and her frustration with how she keeps being treated. — Terrance (@thunter86) July 28, 2022 @mikeishadache added, “Kelis deserves so much more than people belittling her imprint on music, gaslighting her about being swindled and a flood of emojis in her comment.

“She’s been telling that story about Pharrell for some time. “And truly trying to use her grief to say she’s lashing out is nasty af.” Kelis deserves so much more than people belittling her imprint on music, gaslighting her about being swindled and a flood of emojis in her comment. She’s been telling that story about Pharrell for some time. And truly trying to use her grief to say she’s lashing out is nasty af. — K E I S H (@MikeishaDache) July 28, 2022 “Folks are gaslighting Kelis & trying to invalidate her feelings,” said @hotcommiegal.

“But any person would be upset to see their work as an artist constantly being stolen or not receiving credit. “Like, yeah, The Neptunes owns her masters. “But that’s the whole point.