Fans go crazy as Nicki Minaj announces release date for new album

Nicki Minaj. Picture: Instagram

Published 42m ago

Five years on from her last studio album, rapper Nicki Minaj has announced that her next album will drop on the October 20. The long-awaited project is a follow-up to 2018’s platinum-selling “Queen”.

“Queen” saw Minaj top several charts throughout the year and featured guest appearances from the likes of Future, Eminem, The Weeknd, Lil Wayne, Future, Swae Lee and Ariana Grande.

“10/20/23. The Album 💿🎀,” she announced on Twitter shortly before midnight (SAST) on Monday.

Despite not releasing an album in half a decade, the 40-year-old Trinidadian has dropped several solo singles and collaborations over the years. Last year, Minaj released “Super Freaky Girl”, a raunchy and sexually-charged single that’s already amassed billions of streams.

Upon release, the song broke the Spotify record for the biggest debut for a solo female rap song. Later, the streaming service announced that it had become the fastest solo female rap song to surpass 100 and 200 million streams on Spotify.

More on this

“Super Freaky Girl” also went on to win the MTV Europe Music Award for “Best Song” earlier this year. The single is expected to be included on the upcoming album, which is yet to be titled.

Nicki Minaj has now pinned her album announcement tweet on her profile,” shared @onikamagazinee. “The new era begins soon.”

@sneminaj added, “To my besties who will be experiencing their first nicki minaj album rollout on stan twitter??WE MADE IT.”

@wedontdobaonm shared, excitedly, “I’m so f*ing Happppyyy that album drops 10 days before my bday !! 🙌🏻…. What a way to start my year and my day it to actually celebrate your day before mine @NICKIMINAJ . My Idol , My everything …. Thank u for this Bday Gift ❤️❤️…. Luv U. #WeGoingOut”

