Fans go crazy as Nicki Minaj announces release date for new album

Five years on from her last studio album, rapper Nicki Minaj has announced that her next album will drop on the October 20. The long-awaited project is a follow-up to 2018’s platinum-selling “Queen”. “Queen” saw Minaj top several charts throughout the year and featured guest appearances from the likes of Future, Eminem, The Weeknd, Lil Wayne, Future, Swae Lee and Ariana Grande.

“10/20/23. The Album 💿🎀,” she announced on Twitter shortly before midnight (SAST) on Monday. 10/20/23

The Album 💿🎀 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) June 5, 2023 Despite not releasing an album in half a decade, the 40-year-old Trinidadian has dropped several solo singles and collaborations over the years. Last year, Minaj released “Super Freaky Girl”, a raunchy and sexually-charged single that’s already amassed billions of streams. Upon release, the song broke the Spotify record for the biggest debut for a solo female rap song. Later, the streaming service announced that it had become the fastest solo female rap song to surpass 100 and 200 million streams on Spotify.

“Super Freaky Girl” also went on to win the MTV Europe Music Award for “Best Song” earlier this year. The single is expected to be included on the upcoming album, which is yet to be titled. “Nicki Minaj has now pinned her album announcement tweet on her profile,” shared @onikamagazinee. “The new era begins soon.” Nicki Minaj has now pinned her album announcement tweet on her profile.



