Fans go crazy as Nicki Minaj announces release date for new album

Five years on from her last studio album, rapper Nicki Minaj has announced that her next album will drop on the October 20. The long-awaited project is a follow-up to 2018’s platinum-selling “Queen”.
“Queen” saw Minaj top several charts throughout the year and featured guest appearances from the likes of Future, Eminem, The Weeknd, Lil Wayne, Future, Swae Lee and Ariana Grande.
“10/20/23. The Album 💿🎀,” she announced on Twitter shortly before midnight (SAST) on Monday.
10/20/23— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) June 5, 2023
The Album 💿🎀
Despite not releasing an album in half a decade, the 40-year-old Trinidadian has dropped several solo singles and collaborations over the years. Last year, Minaj released “Super Freaky Girl”, a raunchy and sexually-charged single that’s already amassed billions of streams.
Upon release, the song broke the Spotify record for the biggest debut for a solo female rap song. Later, the streaming service announced that it had become the fastest solo female rap song to surpass 100 and 200 million streams on Spotify.
LOOK: Davido extends multimillion dollar deal with Sony Music amid a successful album roll-out
LOOK: Blac Chyna shows off result of having face fillers dissolved after she was left ‘looking like Jigsaw’
Nicki Minaj launching new label at Republic Records
Nicki Minaj revives alter ego Chun-Li for new single ‘Red Ruby Da Sleeze’
“Super Freaky Girl” also went on to win the MTV Europe Music Award for “Best Song” earlier this year. The single is expected to be included on the upcoming album, which is yet to be titled.
“Nicki Minaj has now pinned her album announcement tweet on her profile,” shared @onikamagazinee. “The new era begins soon.”
Nicki Minaj has now pinned her album announcement tweet on her profile.— The Onika Magazine (@onikamagazinee) June 6, 2023
The new era begins soon. pic.twitter.com/856Do8o6AN
@sneminaj added, “To my besties who will be experiencing their first nicki minaj album rollout on stan twitter??WE MADE IT.”
to my besties who will be experiencing their first nicki minaj album rollout on stan twitter??WE MADE IT pic.twitter.com/wYaTWm539D— ☦︎ (@sneminaj) June 6, 2023
@wedontdobaonm shared, excitedly, “I’m so f*ing Happppyyy that album drops 10 days before my bday !! 🙌🏻…. What a way to start my year and my day it to actually celebrate your day before mine @NICKIMINAJ . My Idol , My everything …. Thank u for this Bday Gift ❤️❤️…. Luv U. #WeGoingOut”
I’m so f*ing Happppyyy that album drops 10 days before my bday !! 🙌🏻…. What a way to start my year and my day it to actually celebrate your day before mine @NICKIMINAJ . My Idol , My everything …. Thank u for this Bday Gift ❤️❤️…. Luv U. #WeGoingOut— C (@WedontdobapNM) June 6, 2023