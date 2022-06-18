Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Saturday, June 18, 2022

Fans react to Beyoncé’s new project announcement

Beyoncé for Vogue. Picture: Rafael Pavarotti.

Published 38m ago

The cat is finally out of the bag, Beyoncé is releasing new music. Earlier this month, the “Brown Skin Girl” hitmaker broke the internet when she teased her fans with what has now been revealed as a new project, “Renaissance”.

She removed all profile pictures from her social media pages, which got everyone talking.

And now that it’s been revealed there’s a new album coming, her fans cannot wait.

According to British Vogue, the album will feature fierce beats.

“Her upcoming album is music that makes you rise, that turns your mind to cultures and subcultures, music that will unite so many on the dance floor and make them fall in love. Welcome back Queen B, you have been missed,” says the publication.

It is a known secret that whenever Queen B announces something, the whole world shakes.

“There’s just nobody in music, anywhere, that matches Beyoncé’s level of mystique. unpredictability, evolution, strategy, humility, privacy, and unavailability, balanced with visibility, maturity, and power. Ugh, she’s so unique. When Beyoncé’s work is in motion, EVERYBODY stops,” comments @DonnysOcean.

Following the announcement of “Renaissance”, which is said to drop on July 29, the Beyhive went crazy.

They couldn’t hold their excitement and went as far as purchasing the black boxes on Beyoncé’s website without even knowing what is inside.

“Y'all… what if Beyoncé put some free concert tix in one of those boxes????? Can you IMAGINE? Like you think you're just gon get the album, a cute lil shirt and a poster and then BOOM. Floor seats to the Renaissance Tour,” says @shanellegenai.

And yes, unlike the navy (Rihanna’s fans) or the barbz (Nicki Minaj’s fans) who are still in drought, the Beyhive is having a field day that they are getting new music.

These are some of the best reactions from the Beyhive.

Beyoncé is gracing the cover of British Vogue July issue.

