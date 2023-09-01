Fans react to Doja Cat’s ‘Demons’ music video: ‘Visually stunning but scary asf’

Just when we thought Doja Cat couldn’t get more bizarre, she released her ‘Demons’ music video and took things to a whole new level. We did however see this coming as the 27-year-old artist’s Instagram feed has been filled with creepy posts about death and demons.

The video dropped on September 1 and already her fans are going crazy. The creepy video features ‘Wednesday’ actress Christina Ricci who is being haunted by the Doja Cat - an all-black devilish creature. Most of her fans loved the new single while many couldn’t stop talking about the horror-like music video.

The ‘Demons’ video has gone viral and here’s what tweeps have to say. Another user posted a snippet of an exorcism saying: “I just watched Doja Cat’s ‘Demons’ music video”

I just watched Doja Cat’s “Demons” music video pic.twitter.com/PKp5Nsbgw6 — _sean_soleyn_ 🇻![CDATA[]]>🇨 (@_sean_soleyn_) September 1, 2023 “Just watched the new doja cat music video… let’s hope she’s my new sleep paralysis demon tonight,” said one fan.

just watched the new doja cat music video… let’s hope she’s my new sleep paralysis demon tonight 🤩![CDATA[]]>🤩![CDATA[]]>🤩![CDATA[]]>🤩![CDATA[]]>💀 — Jacque (@JacqueDreams) September 1, 2023 Another fan wrote: I’m sorry… I love Doja Cat. this Demons music video is everything. I’m honestly in awe at how amazing she is lyrically… It’s giving: y’all wanna call me demonic for shaving some hair off? I’ll show you demonic 🕷️

I’m sorry… I love Doja Cat 😭 this Demons music video is everything.



I’m honestly in awe at how amazing she is lyrically…



It’s giving: y’all wanna call me demonic for shaving some hair off? I’ll show you demonic 🕷️ pic.twitter.com/JCud94fnrY — ꧁⚢Queer Enby❤️‍🔥꧂ (@Deadly_Enby) September 1, 2023 “Doja Cat - Demons. Visually stunning but scary asf,” commented another.

Doja Cat - Demons

Visually stunning but scary asf pic.twitter.com/t6tbR24i2e — Rrnniii_ (@marcelinedawg) September 1, 2023 ‘Demons’ serves as the latest single off Doja’s forthcoming album ‘Scarlet,’ which is set to drop on September 22. It follows the previously released singles ‘Attention’ and ‘Paint the Town Red,’ with the former helping her garner five nominations at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.