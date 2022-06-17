Fans react to Drake's new album: ‘Can’t believe Drake dropped this sorry a** album’

When it comes to social media album reviews, it only takes about 10 minutes for opinions to start swirling. By that measure, more than enough time has already passed for the world to review the new Drake album, “Honestly, Nevermind”.

In typical Drake fashion, the album name, as well several of its lyrics, are already in use on plenty of memes across the Internet. As a cherry on top, Drake also released an instantly “memeable” video for the single “Falling Back”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) In the video, which features a fitting cameo from Tristan Thompson, Drake marries several women at the same time.

A few hours into its release, the reviews from the Internet “experts” appear to be generally unfavourable. “Drake’s surprise album was like when your teacher surprises the class with a pizza party and you end up with this,” tweeted @saviourmitchy. Drake’s surprise album was like when your teacher surprises the class with a pizza party and you end up with this pic.twitter.com/xZgXzirvS9 — eugine garth (@saviourmitchy) June 17, 2022 “Drake dedicated his new album ‘Honesty, Nevermind’ to Virgil Abloh. He must’ve hated that n*gga,” shared @3HAGI.

Drake dedicated his new album Honesty Nevermind to Virgil Abloh..



He must’ve hated that nigga.. — FEISAL HAGI (@3HAGI) June 17, 2022 “Y’all see Drake as a hip hop artist and not a pop artist and that’s the problem. Him and Doja are in the same class,” added @zoranealehurtin. Y’all see Drake as a hip hop artist and not a pop artist and that’s the problem. Him and Doja are in the same class. — ev (@zoranealehurtin) June 17, 2022 Rapper Jay Electronica experienced the album a bit differently. “Why n***** mad at Drake? This sh** jammin.” Why niggas mad at Drake? This shit jammin. — J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) June 17, 2022 But Jay Electronica's stance isn't supported by many.

@meechmoore1 is in disbelief, “Man I can’t believe #Drake dropped this sorry a** album #honestlynevermind.” Man I can’t believe #Drake dropped this sorry ass album #honestlynevermind pic.twitter.com/9oe2ch3XWi — slasturdy (@meechmoore1) June 17, 2022 The album was executive produced by South Africa’s Black Coffee, Drake, 40, and Oliver El Khatib. It also features contributions from Tresor on several songs. “Drake ‘HONESTLY, NEVERMIND’ Album Out Now🦉 Honoured to finally share that I’ve collaborated with @Drake on new music for his latest album.Worked on 6 songs together and it’s also a great honour to contribute vocals on 3 songs .Collaborated on Track 4 , 8 , 9 , 10 , 11,12💎,” shared Tresor.

