Fans say Wizkid snubbed from major Grammy nominations

As has become the norm, Tuesday night's unveiling of this year's Grammy Awards nominations served up a fair share of online debate. Among the most controversial topics was Wizkid's snubbing from major Grammy nominations, despite the global success and critical acclaim that his recent album, "Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition" received.

Although the album received a well-deserved nomination for Best Global Album, many perceived this as a slight, considering that this is largely viewed as a "sideline" category to appease African acts. Fans were expecting him to be nominated in the major categories alongside other top global acts. The success of the 31-year-old Nigerian's massive single "Essence", which became the first Nigerian single to be certified platinum in the US, and its Justin Bieber-assisted remix has propelled Wizkid into a huge international star over the past year.

Many media platforms and celebrity personalities in the US dubbed it "Song of the Summer" yet it didn't make the cut in any of the other categories. The song has spent several weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 9 in late October. "Essence Remix" is currently charting at 16 on the chart.

"srsly best global album and whatever cant even cover the impact of Made in Lagos this past year. Definitely robbed, deserved an R&B category and album of the year nod too🙄 gn" srsly best global album and whatever cant even cover the impact of Made in Lagos this past year. Definitely robbed, deserved an R&B category and album of the year nod too🙄 gn — The Storm (@CamilleStorm) November 23, 2021 "Made in Lagos definitely was a shoo-in for that list. If any LP deserves to not only make the appearance, but pick up the trophy, it's MIL. No project in the history of modern African pop music has moved us further along in global domination. Only right for it to be recognised." Made in Lagos definitely was a shoo-in for that list.



If any LP deserves to not only make the appearance, but pick up the trophy, it's MIL.



No project in the history of modern African pop music has moved us further along in global domination. Only right for it to be recognised. — Joey Akan (@JoeyAkan) November 23, 2021 These past few months, the "Joro" afropop star has spent a lot of time on the road touring the US and playing at sold-out venues across the country.

Celebrity visitors at some of his shows have included the likes of Rihanna, Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz, Wale and ASAP Rocky. Despite the feeling that Wizkid deserved more last night, several collaborators on the "Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition" took to social media to express their joy at being nominated in the first place. @ProjwxxMusic, who was featured on "True Love" expressed his joy at the nomination. "Happy to be apart of this magic made in Lagos just got nominated for Grammy!! Track 9 “True love!”❤️🏆 shout out to the team! 🇳🇬 X🇯🇲 #truelove #Madeinlagos"