Frank Ocean teases new song after 4 years of no releases

Frank Ocean’s long-anticipated album may be closer than ever after the reclusive musician shared a snippet of an unreleased song on his Instagram Stories on Thursday morning. The snippet, which lasted for about one minute, is the first bit of original music shared publicly by the 36-year-old in recent years.

The last time Ocean released music was in April 2020 when he put out the singles ‘Cayendo’ and ‘Dear April’. His most recent album was the excellent ‘Blonde’ back in 2016. “FRANK OCEAN PREVIEWS NEW MUSIC,” shared @nfr_podcast along with a clip of the recorded audio.

FRANK OCEAN PREVIEWS NEW MUSICpic.twitter.com/tZMBT0Sk4F — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) November 9, 2023 “Can’t wait for this to drop in 2047”, commented one fan. Another also poked fun at the fact that Ocean takes ages to release new music, commenting, “I’m going to be too excited to sleep until this drops in a couple years”.

@relientkenny took to X to share his view that Ocean didn’t need to release snippets to grab fans’ attention. “I don’t wanna hear a single preview from Frank, i want the FULL single to drop when he’s ready. Frank has already earned our trust that he doesn’t need to get us hyped. him dropping IS the hype.” i don’t wanna hear a single preview from Frank, i want the FULL single to drop when he’s ready. Frank has already earned our trust that he doesn’t need to get us hyped. him dropping IS the hype — kenny jones (@relientkenny) November 9, 2023

The ‘Nights’ hitmaker has been uncharacteristically active on his Instagram Stories lately, sharing various obscure posts of himself and his daily life. Ocean first re-emerged into the public spotlight when he headlined Coachella back in April. His performance on the first weekend was largely viewed as disappointing by fans and critics alike.