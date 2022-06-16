Get in formation, y’all! It’s time for a renaissance- Beyoncé is coming back with a new project

Beyoncé has teased a new project called “Renaissance”. Amid reports that the “Love On Top” singer is preparing to release her first album in six years, Beyoncé wiped her display picture from all of her social media pages, and now she’s teased a release date of July 29 in her bio.

It reads: “act i, RENAISSANCE, 7.29.” Beyoncé

RENAISSANCE

July 29 pic.twitter.com/ZenmtPQM9W — TIDAL (@TIDAL) June 16, 2022 This suggests the 40-year-old megastar’s project could come in more than one part. What’s more, several streaming platforms, including Spotify, Tidal and Apple Music, have shared an image with the title.

The official Spotify page tweeted: “The countdown has officially begun. Beyoncé’s back July 29.” Apple Music wrote: “@Beyonce’s #RENAISSANCE coming July 29.” Last year, Sony label bosses suggested a new Beyoncé record would be released in 2022.

The eagerly awaited LP will be Beyoncé’s seventh solo album and follows 2016’s “Lemonade”. Beyoncé and Jay Z. Picture; Instagram Her last big solo tour was the “Formation World Tour” in 2016, while she hit the road again in 2018 to perform with her husband Jay Z on his “On the Run II Tour”. It was also reported this week that Beyoncé is planning to stage a series of secret pop-up shows around the UK to celebrate the release of her new album.

The “Crazy in Love” hitmaker wants to mark it with a series of “intimate” performances before launching a large-scale tour later on. FILE - In this Sunday, February 7, 2016, photo, Beyoncé performs during half-time of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game in Santa Clara, California. The Grammy-winning singer announced her 2016 “Formation World Tour” in a commercial after she performed at the half-time show with Bruno Mars and Coldplay. Picture: AP Matt Slocum A source told “The Sun” newspaper’s Bizarre column: “(The promotional campaign) will focus on live experiences outside of touring, including intimate shows and pop-up performances. “She is planning to spend a lot of time performing and promoting it in the UK, so there will be unique surprises in store for the British fans.

