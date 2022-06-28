Givēon's BET Awards flop has fans questioning if he can really sing

Just a few days after his debut album "Give or Take" was released to generally favourable reviews, US singer Givēon has already found himself on the wrong side of Twitter trends after his rocky performance at the BET Awards. "This was funny asf ngl. i'm sorry to giveon but lmao seeing him struggling to pull out that lil note had me yelling and screaming😭 #BETAwards," Tweeted @_Mcfrankosa.

this was funny asf ngl. im sorry to giveon but lmao seeing him struggling to pull out that lil note had me yelling and screaming😭 #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/bGsXpwEuoM — Franklin (@_Mcfrankosa) June 27, 2022 During his performance at the awards show, the “Heartbreak Anniversary” hitmaker started experiencing technical issues. It's not quite clear whether the issue was with his in-ear monitors or his microphone (or perhaps both). People on Twitter seem to think it was neither, with many suggesting that the real issue is with his actual voice and that the man just can't sing.

"Giveon heard his OWN singing and said "what the hell"," shared @DIJAHSB, poking fun at hkw his notes just weren't quite landing. giveon heard his OWN singing and said "what the hell" 😭 — giveons mic (@DijahSB) June 27, 2022 @Brieyonce added to the legion of viewers who felt the issue was his voice. "Giveon looking confused at the mic why he sounds so bad. It’s you baby."

Giveon looking confused at the mic why he sounds so bad. It’s you baby. — Mysa Mami (@Brieyonce) June 27, 2022 Givēon took to Twitter shortly afterwards to try and make light of the situation: "Not @BET sabotaging my mic 😂😂😂😂😂😂…… @LilNasX I get it!!!!" Givēon's mention of Lil Nas X was in reference to the controversy around the rapper not being nominated at this year's awards show. Jack Harlow, who collaborated with Lil Nas X on the hit single “Industry Baby”, showed his solidarity with the rapper by wearing a Lil Nas X shirt to the show.

