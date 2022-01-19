Grammy Awards rescheduled for April 3 in Las Vegas

The Grammy Awards are heading to the MGM Grand in Las Vegas in April. The ceremony was originally scheduled for January 31 in Los Angeles, but the event is now set to take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, which is inside the MGM Grand hotel.

Harvey Mason Jr, the CEO of the Recording Academy, said: "We are excited to take the Grammys to Las Vegas for the very first time, and to put on a world-class show. "From the moment we announced the postponement of the original show date, we have been inundated with heartfelt messages of support and solidarity from the artist community. “We are humbled by their generosity and grateful for their unwavering commitment to the Grammy Awards and the Academy's mission."

The organisers of the event have also confirmed that comedian Trevor Noah will still host the upcoming show. Earlier this month, the Grammy Awards were postponed due to the threat posed by the Omicron variant of Covid-19. A joint statement from the Recording Academy and CBS explained at the time: "After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual Grammy Awards Show.

"The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority." The organisers explained that the Omicron variant posed "too many risks". The statement continued: "Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating music’s biggest night on a future date, which will be announced soon."