Grammy winners Adele and Céline Dion share touching moment at Las Vegas Residency

In a heart-warming moment that captured the attention of fans worldwide, Adele burst into tears upon seeing Céline Dion in the audience during her residency show at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace on October 26. While singing her heartfelt ballad “When We Were Young”, Adele noticed Céline Dion in the audience and went over to her.

The two shared a tearful embrace, highlighting their deep bond and respect for each other. Videos of this emotional moment quickly spread online, earning admiration from fans worldwide. During their touching moment, Dion held Adele’s face in her hands, and the two singers exchanged heartfelt words. In a gesture of affection, Dion kissed Adele's hand before they parted ways, leaving the audience in awe of the emotional display.

(🎥: nas.archives) pic.twitter.com/i2prysgSMp — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 27, 2024

This reunion comes as no surprise to fans familiar with the history between the two artists. At the 2017 Grammy Awards, Céline presented the Album of the Year award to Adele for her acclaimed album "25", which features hits like "Hello" and "Send My Love (To Your New Lover)". While received the award, Adele told Dion that she loves her and "she is so great".

that moment when thee celine dion cried giving adele her grammy for hello. the love they have for each other is so genuine 😭🥺 pic.twitter.com/qyAK5zLhpm — addy 🇵🇸 adele's fan (@queenadeIeslays) September 5, 2024

Céline Dion, who has her own storied history with Las Vegas, began her first residency, "A New Day...", at The Colosseum in 2003. This groundbreaking show featured stunning visuals and elaborate staging, setting a new benchmark for residency performances.

Her legacy paved the way for other artists, including Elton John, Britney Spears, and Lady Gaga, to launch successful residencies in Las Vegas. Dion's recent appearance comes on the heels of her documentary “I Am: Celine Dion”, released in June on Amazon Prime Video. The film provides an unfiltered look at Dion's life, career, and her ongoing battle with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that has impacted her ability to perform.