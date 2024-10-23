Independent Online
Halsey channels music legends in creative countdown to ‘The Great Impersonator’ album release

Singer-songwriter Halsey channels legendary artists through creative visuals as she teases tracks from her highly anticipated album ‘The Great Impersonator.’ Picture: X

Published Oct 23, 2024

Share

US singer-songwriter Halsey channels music icons as she gears up for the release of their upcoming and highly-anticipated album, “The Great Impersonator,” set to be released this Friday, October 25.

“The Great Impersonator” will be their fourth studio album. Halsey, whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, shares that she was in a space of “life and death” when she created it.

“I made this record in the space between life and death. And it feels like I’ve waited an eternity for you to have it. I’ll wait a bit longer. I’ve waited a decade already,” she wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Their creative album rollout sees their paying homage to some of the world’s greatest musical legends by recreating their iconic images and album covers, sharing side-by-side recreations.

“The countdown to The Great Impersonator begins. From now until the album drops on October 25th, I will be impersonating a different icon every day and teasing a snippet of the song they inspired,” she wrote.

Through a series of photoshoots, Frangipane has impersonated influential artists, including country singer Dolly Parton, Cher, R&B princess Aaliyah, and pop star Britney Spears, just to name a few, revealing the inspiration behind every track.

She began the countdown on October 7, with Dolly Parton being the first icon she impersonated for track number 9 of her album, titled “Hometown.”

On day 4 of the countdown, which was on October 10, the singer impersonates Cher for track number 4, “Letter to God (1974),” inspired by Cher’s song “Dark Lady.”

Day 11 of the countdown features pop legend Britney Spears, whose album “In the Zone” inspired track 16 of the album, “Lucky.”

Track 17, “Letter to God (1998),” is inspired by Aaliyah’s “Are You That Somebody?”

Other icons featured in the countdown include David Bowie, Kate Bush, PJ Harvey, and Joni Mitchell, just to name a few. This album is highly anticipated, as it marks their first release since 2021.

IOL

