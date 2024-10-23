Halsey channels music legends in creative countdown to ‘The Great Impersonator’ album release

US singer-songwriter Halsey channels music icons as she gears up for the release of their upcoming and highly-anticipated album, “The Great Impersonator,” set to be released this Friday, October 25. “The Great Impersonator” will be their fourth studio album. Halsey, whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, shares that she was in a space of “life and death” when she created it.

“I made this record in the space between life and death. And it feels like I’ve waited an eternity for you to have it. I’ll wait a bit longer. I’ve waited a decade already,” she wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). Their creative album rollout sees their paying homage to some of the world’s greatest musical legends by recreating their iconic images and album covers, sharing side-by-side recreations. “The countdown to The Great Impersonator begins. From now until the album drops on October 25th, I will be impersonating a different icon every day and teasing a snippet of the song they inspired,” she wrote.

Through a series of photoshoots, Frangipane has impersonated influential artists, including country singer Dolly Parton, Cher, R&B princess Aaliyah, and pop star Britney Spears, just to name a few, revealing the inspiration behind every track. She began the countdown on October 7, with Dolly Parton being the first icon she impersonated for track number 9 of her album, titled “Hometown.” The countdown to The Great Impersonator begins. From now till the album drops on October 25th, I will be impersonating a different icon every day and teasing a snippet of the song they inspired ⭐️



THE GREAT IMPERSONATOR #1: the queen DOLLY PARTON !!!!!!



TRACK 9: HOMETOWN pic.twitter.com/06fuvy9qxa

— h (@halsey) October 7, 2024 On day 4 of the countdown, which was on October 10, the singer impersonates Cher for track number 4, “Letter to God (1974),” inspired by Cher’s song “Dark Lady.” Day 4 of counting down to The Great Impersonator, October 25th ⭐️



THE GREAT IMPERSONATOR #4: CHER



TRACK 4: LETTER TO GOD (1974)



Undisputed Queen. One of my favorite Cher songs, Dark Lady, was a number 1 hit in 1974. Still number 1 in my heart today. pic.twitter.com/jhV01R5O00 — h (@halsey) October 10, 2024 Day 11 of the countdown features pop legend Britney Spears, whose album “In the Zone” inspired track 16 of the album, “Lucky.”

Day 11 of counting down to The Great Impersonator, October 25th ⭐️



THE GREAT IMPERSONATOR #11: it’s Britney, bitch!!!!



TRACK 16: LUCKY



The first superstar who ever inspired me. There were infinite Britney looks to choose from but I had to do this iconic album! pic.twitter.com/PZ5qYJiSNt — h (@halsey) October 17, 2024 Track 17, “Letter to God (1998),” is inspired by Aaliyah’s “Are You That Somebody?” Day 13 of counting down to #TheGreatImpersonator, October 25th



THE GREAT IMPERSONATOR #13: queen baby girl Aaliyah



TRACK 17: Letter to God (1998)



Fun fact: I layered this song with vocals from my son when he was a baby, inspired by "Are You That Somebody” pic.twitter.com/3dQGNDSiW4