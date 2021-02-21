Harry Styles: I make my 'worst music' when I try hard

Harry Styles admits he makes his "worst music" when he tries hard as it just feels "easy" and "safe". The “Fine Line” hitmaker admits he struggles to make good music when he's trying and instead, it just feels "easy" and "safe" and so he likes to change his perspective to creating new music. He said: "I have always made my worst music when I’m trying the hardest and when it feels a little bit too easy and feels a bit safe and it’s just like, ‘Oh yeah, this is what people want'. “I try to write music as a fan of music. I just don’t really know how else to do it, I guess."Ultimately, everyone who works in music are just fans. “Like I’m just a fan of music and get to make some, so I try to make it from that perspective."

Harry finally felt confidence as a solo artist when he was "accepted" by the crowds at his show.

Speaking on SiriusXM, he added: "The confidence came after feeling accepted by the crowds. When I went out to do shows on my own, I was amazed people were coming to see me."

Meanwhile, Harry previously revealed he wants his fans to relate to his music.

He said: "I think the music obviously means so much to me. It's kind of why I tend not to explain songs too much because I think it's important for it to, I guess to allow it to mean whatever it means to different people.

“And I know there's songs that I've loved in my life where I find out it's about something else and I'm almost like, 'Oh, I wish I didn't know that, because it used to mean so much to me.'

“And it's amazing if people can relate to your music. I'm just a fan of music.

"I don't think I operate on any kind of higher level of listening than anybody else. I just love music and I make what excites me and I think if somebody else can relate to it and take something from it, then that's kind of the biggest compliment they can give me."