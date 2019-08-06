"The Brew Podcast" had hip hop fans fuming on Monday when they released their list of the 50 greatest rappers of all time.
While the omission of any female rappers on the list already sent out red flags on the validity of the list, it was Joe Budden's number three position that had hip hop heads raging.
The reason being Budden's only notable song that gained popularity is "Pump It Up" which was released in 2003. And recently he is more known for his podcast, "The Joe Budden Podcast", and as one of the cast members from "Love & Hip Hop New York".
Let's argue pic.twitter.com/u80dkZ4Max— The Brew Podcast (@TheBrewPodcast1) August 5, 2019
The list quickly went viral on Twitter with tweeps far and wide weighing in on the validity of the list and mocking Budden's inclusion.
Joe Budden no.3 and Biggie no.8 ???while Eminem at no.28 and LIL Wayne at no. 37?!?! You guys joke alot😂😂How eveen????#lilwayne pic.twitter.com/u0BkSkrdLk— Afrikan_Heart (@eddiecranos) August 5, 2019
Joe Budden running to announce on his podcast that his name was 3rd, before Biggie, Kendrick, Raekwon, Eminem, Lilwayne etc pic.twitter.com/NoHKQSmb1G— The Hénry Nevoír (@Hxnry_Nevoir) August 5, 2019
“Joe Budden listed as # 3 on the top 50 greatest rappers of all-time list”— Say My Name (@sbaker_17) August 5, 2019
All of Twitter: pic.twitter.com/chMwcyWsGZ
Joe Budden third greatest rapper of all time infront of Lil Wayne,J Cole and Tupac— Real_Negro💯 (@SthiboThabo2) August 5, 2019
Me: pic.twitter.com/fH4eUmRUtJ
50 greatest rappers of all time— Name cannot be blank (@the3AMme) August 5, 2019
1.jay z
2.Nas
3. Joe Budden
The hood, my neighbors dog, everybody and their mama: pic.twitter.com/jwntDKDGdB
Lil Wayne is at no.37, Eminem is at no.28, and Joe Budden is at no.3.😳 pic.twitter.com/dVHlNmZXZi— Pootie Tang (@Mdudemeister1) August 5, 2019
Joe budden third greatest rapper of all time pic.twitter.com/jePdvu3aaJ— 24/7 HipHop News (@BenjaminEnfield) August 5, 2019
When you hear your homie call Joe Budden the 3rd greatest rapper of all time: pic.twitter.com/SgZ2fXFYrN— Cinememes (@Cinememes_) August 5, 2019
An account with 400 followers saying joe budden is #3 rapper of all time was enough to dominate the entire conversation on twitter for a day— adam22 (@adam22) August 5, 2019
1. Jay Z— DJ First Class™ 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) August 5, 2019
2. Nas
3. Joe Budden
.
37. Lil Wayne pic.twitter.com/fcKK5GjUhE
