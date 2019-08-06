Joe Budden. Picture: Instagram

"The Brew Podcast" had hip hop fans fuming on Monday when they released their list of the 50 greatest rappers of all time. While the omission of any female rappers on the list already sent out red flags on the validity of the list, it was Joe Budden's number three position that had hip hop heads raging.

The reason being Budden's only notable song that gained popularity is "Pump It Up" which was released in 2003. And recently he is more known for his podcast, "The Joe Budden Podcast", and as one of the cast members from "Love & Hip Hop New York".

The list quickly went viral on Twitter with tweeps far and wide weighing in on the validity of the list and mocking Budden's inclusion.

Joe Budden no.3 and Biggie no.8 ???while Eminem at no.28 and LIL Wayne at no. 37?!?! You guys joke alot😂😂How eveen????#lilwayne pic.twitter.com/u0BkSkrdLk — Afrikan_Heart (@eddiecranos) August 5, 2019

Joe Budden running to announce on his podcast that his name was 3rd, before Biggie, Kendrick, Raekwon, Eminem, Lilwayne etc pic.twitter.com/NoHKQSmb1G — The Hénry Nevoír (@Hxnry_Nevoir) August 5, 2019

“Joe Budden listed as # 3 on the top 50 greatest rappers of all-time list”



All of Twitter: pic.twitter.com/chMwcyWsGZ — Say My Name (@sbaker_17) August 5, 2019

Joe Budden third greatest rapper of all time infront of Lil Wayne,J Cole and Tupac

Me: pic.twitter.com/fH4eUmRUtJ — Real_Negro💯 (@SthiboThabo2) August 5, 2019

50 greatest rappers of all time

1.jay z

2.Nas

3. Joe Budden



The hood, my neighbors dog, everybody and their mama: pic.twitter.com/jwntDKDGdB — Name cannot be blank (@the3AMme) August 5, 2019

Lil Wayne is at no.37, Eminem is at no.28, and Joe Budden is at no.3.😳 pic.twitter.com/dVHlNmZXZi — Pootie Tang (@Mdudemeister1) August 5, 2019

Joe budden third greatest rapper of all time pic.twitter.com/jePdvu3aaJ — 24/7 HipHop News (@BenjaminEnfield) August 5, 2019

When you hear your homie call Joe Budden the 3rd greatest rapper of all time: pic.twitter.com/SgZ2fXFYrN — Cinememes (@Cinememes_) August 5, 2019

An account with 400 followers saying joe budden is #3 rapper of all time was enough to dominate the entire conversation on twitter for a day — adam22 (@adam22) August 5, 2019

1. Jay Z

2. Nas

3. Joe Budden



.



37. Lil Wayne pic.twitter.com/fcKK5GjUhE — DJ First Class™ 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) August 5, 2019

However, hip hop fans were happy when rising star Megan Thee Stallion confirmed on Tuesday that "Queen Radio" host Nicki Minaj will be on her new song "Hot Girl Summer" which is set to be released on Friday.