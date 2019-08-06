Joe Budden. Picture: Instagram

"The Brew Podcast" had hip hop fans fuming on Monday when they released their list of the 50 greatest rappers of all time. 

While the omission of any female rappers on the list already sent out red flags on the validity of the list, it was Joe Budden's number three position that had hip hop heads raging. 

The reason being Budden's only notable song that gained popularity is "Pump It Up" which was released in 2003. And recently he is more known for his podcast, "The Joe Budden Podcast", and as one of the cast members from "Love & Hip Hop New York".

The list quickly went viral on Twitter with tweeps far and wide weighing in on the validity of the list and mocking Budden's inclusion. 

However, hip hop fans were happy when rising star Megan Thee Stallion confirmed on Tuesday that "Queen Radio" host Nicki Minaj will be on her new song "Hot Girl Summer" which is set to be released on Friday. 