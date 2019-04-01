Nipsey Hussle. Picture: Instagram

The hip hop fraternity mourns the death of Nipsey Hussle. News of the tragic death of Grammy-nominated West Coast rapper Nipsey Hussle spread like wildfire on social media following reports that three men were gunned down on Sunday outside Marathon Clothing, the store Hussle owns.

According to reports, the trio was taken to the hospital, where one of them was declared dead, which was sadly was the hip hop star.

Artists including DJ Sbu, Drake, Rihanna, J Cole have paid tribute to the slain rapper.

Taking to Twitter, the South Africa musician and entrepreneur DJ Sbu posted a video, with a caption:

“The hip hop community mourns the passing of hip hop legend @nipseyhussle in Crenshaw Los Angeles California & I happened to be there to show love and respect to a hero of our community.”

J Cole also paid his respect to the "legend" Hussle was, "Nipsey you a legend. I respect and admire your career path and what you did for the neighborhood. My heart broke today when I saw the news. I’m praying for your loved ones. This was sposed to be the year we got one in. God had bigger plans for you

Rihanna tweeted, expressing her shock to the tragic news of Hussle's untimely death:

She wrote: "This doesn’t make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved one. I’m so sorry this happened to you."

Taking to Instagram Drake wrote: “I want the world to know I saw you as a man of respect and a don. Rest easy my g”

More tributes continue to pour in:

“They killed Dr Sebi he was teaching health. I fuck with Rick Ross cause he’s teaching wealth. I dropped out of school, Imma teach myself. Made my first mil on my own, I don’t need your help.”



RIP Nipsey — STOGIE T (@TumiMolekane) April 1, 2019

Rappers always getting killed in they own hood. It be your own people that don’t wanna see your shine. We are our own worst enemy SMFH!!!!! 💔💔💔 R.I.P nipsey 🙏🏽 — #16 (@L_Tido) April 1, 2019

beyond terrible

rip nipsey hussle

may the heavens keep you safe — Santi (@cruelsantino) April 1, 2019

Hussle released successful mixtapes and earned a Grammy nomination for his 2018 debut album "Victory Lap". He was up against Cardi B, Mac Miller, Pusha T and Travis Scott Best in the Best Rap Album category.