The hip hop fraternity mourns the death of Nipsey Hussle.
News of the tragic death of Grammy-nominated West Coast rapper Nipsey Hussle spread like wildfire on social media following reports that three men were gunned down on Sunday outside Marathon Clothing, the store Hussle owns.
According to reports, the trio was taken to the hospital, where one of them was declared dead, which was sadly was the hip hop star.
Artists including DJ Sbu, Drake, Rihanna, J Cole have paid tribute to the slain rapper.
Taking to Twitter, the South Africa musician and entrepreneur DJ Sbu posted a video, with a caption:
“The hip hop community mourns the passing of hip hop legend @nipseyhussle in Crenshaw Los Angeles California & I happened to be there to show love and respect to a hero of our community.”
The hip hop community mourns the passing of hip hop legend @nipseyhussle in Crenshaw Los Angeles California & I happened to be there to represent the continent & pass my condolences #ripnipsey #ripnipseyhussle pic.twitter.com/Y0rXQNGr9V— DJSbu (@djsbu) April 1, 2019
J Cole also paid his respect to the "legend" Hussle was, "Nipsey you a legend. I respect and admire your career path and what you did for the neighborhood. My heart broke today when I saw the news. I’m praying for your loved ones. This was sposed to be the year we got one in. God had bigger plans for you
Nipsey you a legend. I respect and admire your career path and what you did for the neighborhood. My heart broke today when I saw the news. I’m praying for your loved ones. This was sposed to be the year we got one in. God had bigger plans for you 🙏🏿— J. Cole (@JColeNC) April 1, 2019
Rihanna tweeted, expressing her shock to the tragic news of Hussle's untimely death:
She wrote: "This doesn’t make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved one. I’m so sorry this happened to you."
This doesn’t make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones! 💔🙏🏿— Rihanna (@rihanna) April 1, 2019
I’m so sorry this happened to you @nipseyhussle pic.twitter.com/rKZ2agxm2a
Taking to Instagram Drake wrote: “I want the world to know I saw you as a man of respect and a don. Rest easy my g”
Rihanna also tweeted: "This doesn't make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this!"
View this post on Instagram
Fuck. My whole energy is just at a low right now hearing this. We just linked for the first time in years and said we were gonna do a new song this summer cause it had been too long. You were having the best run and I was so happy watching from distance fam nobody ever talks down on your name you were a real one to your people and to the rest of us. I’m only doing this here cause I want the world to know I saw you as a man of respect and a don. Rest easy my g.
A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on
More tributes continue to pour in:
“They killed Dr Sebi he was teaching health. I fuck with Rick Ross cause he’s teaching wealth. I dropped out of school, Imma teach myself. Made my first mil on my own, I don’t need your help.”— STOGIE T (@TumiMolekane) April 1, 2019
RIP Nipsey
Rappers always getting killed in they own hood. It be your own people that don’t wanna see your shine. We are our own worst enemy SMFH!!!!! 💔💔💔 R.I.P nipsey 🙏🏽— #16 (@L_Tido) April 1, 2019
beyond terrible— Santi (@cruelsantino) April 1, 2019
rip nipsey hussle
may the heavens keep you safe
Hussle released successful mixtapes and earned a Grammy nomination for his 2018 debut album "Victory Lap". He was up against Cardi B, Mac Miller, Pusha T and Travis Scott Best in the Best Rap Album category.IOL