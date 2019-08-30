Beyoncé. Picture: Instagram

Beyoncé and rising Spanish star Rosalia are reportedly planning to hit the studio together later this year. The "Halo" hitmaker is a huge fan of the BBC Music Sound Of 2019 poll runner-up and the pair are said to be planning to enter the studio later this year, in a bid to make "the summer anthem of 2020".

Beyoncé is no stranger to Latin music, having teamed up with Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin on 2017's "Mi Gente".

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "It's been a while since Beyonce has had a really big hit but she is a huge fan of Rosalia and believes they could really make the summer anthem of 2020.

"She reached out to her recently and they've now arranged to go into the studio together later this year.

"Beyoncé featured on J Balvin's 'Mi Gente' in 2017 so she knows how popular Latin-inspired music is right now.

"Rosalia has huge relevance and appeal and they are both super excited about what they could do together."

This year has seen Beyoncé release "The Lion King: The Gift" album, which was released in July, and her "Homecoming: The Live Album" in April.

The 37-year-old superstar's last studio album was 2016's "Lemonade".

Meanwhile, the "Drunk in Love" hitmaker isn't the only star keen to team up with Rosalia.

Bebe Rexha previously revealed that she sent the 25-year-old singer a song to consider adding her vocals to, but she wanted to be a part of the entire writing process.

The "I'm A Mess" hitmaker said: "Rosalía, I'm obsessed with her, I think she's a superstar.

"Her and Billie (Eilish).

"I Respect Rosalía a lot because I sent her a song that I wrote and I wanted to sing it to her and she was like, 'Babe, this is a hit!', but she wouldn't cut it, she wants to be in the room and write with me.

"She wants to be a part of the writing process from start to finish and I really respect her for that."