J Cole’s 2007 debut mixtape hits streaming platform with new audio series 'Inevitable'

J Cole has released his debut mixtape, “The Come Up Vol. 1”, on streaming platforms for the first time since its original 2007 debut, reigniting excitement among fans and hip hop enthusiasts. The mixtape, widely regarded as the starting point of Cole’s rise to stardom, has been made available alongside the launch of “Inevitable”, a new audio series that offers a behind-the-scenes look at his career and personal journey.

The rapper took to X to describe the audio series as “therapeutic” and reflective, revealing how it chronicles his path from humble beginnings to becoming one of hip hop’s most revered artists. Cole and Dreamville co-founder Ibrahim Hamad reflect on key career moments in “Inevitable”, describing it as "a movie in the form of a conversation." “It’s hard to write a caption to describe what this is. I really don’t even know what to call it. We settled on calling it an ‘audio series,’ but to me, it plays like a movie in the form of a conversation,” J Cole shared.

He added that the process of revisiting his journey brought him clarity, saying, “I understood more than ever the power of having a dream, the power of fuelling that dream with strong vision, the magic that happens when we stay in alignment with God, and the darkness that can come in the times that we don’t.” It’s hard to write a caption to describe what this is. I really don’t even know what to call it. We settled on calling it an “audio series” but to me it plays like a movie in the form of a conversation.



First, me and Ib spent mad days talking to Scott, recapping the whole… — J. Cole (@JColeNC) November 18, 2024 Fans will be able to follow Cole’s journey through “Inevitable”, which kicks off with the story of “The Come Up Vol. 1”.

Season One features ten episodes, including deep dives into pivotal moments of his career, such as the creation of “Friday Night Lights” and his Grammy-winning album “2014 Forest Hills Drive”. The series will release episodes every few days, with “The Come Up Vol. 1” already released on Monday. Upcoming episodes include “Lights Please” on November 20, “The Warm Up” on November 22, and “Friday Night Lights” on November 27, with the final episode, “2014 Forest Hills Drive Part 2, scheduled for December 12.

The release of “The Come Up Vol. 1” not only fulfils a long-standing demand from Cole’s loyal fanbase but also introduces a new generation to the roots of his artistry. For J Cole, this project is more than a reflection on the past, it’s a source of inspiration. “I hope that this will feed your spirit, giving you confidence to believe in that dream and the encouragement to push through the tough times. To go for it even when you may be afraid to.”