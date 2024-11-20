Jack Harlow announces new single 'Hello Miss Johnson' ahead of upcoming tour

American rapper Jack Harlow has been busy. Harlow announced via social media that his newest single, “Hello Miss Johnson”, will be dropping on Thursday, November 21.

The rapper didn't release any other details about the new single but it is available to pre-save on streaming services. This is Harlow's first single since he released "Lovin' On Me" in November last year.

“Lovin' On Me” features elements of nostalgia as it’s built on a sample of R&B singer Delbert “Dale” Greer’s 1995 track “Whatever.” The track is confident, catchy, playful and fun. “Lovin' On Me” took the world by storm and became a festive season anthem.

It went on to spend six non-consecutive weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts, making him one of three artists, who have had three consecutive No1 hits in three straight years. The other two artists to do so are Drake and Taylor Swift. Harlow was also featured on the track “Stop Giving Me Advice” with Lyrical Lemonade and Dave in December 2023, which didn’t draw too much attention.

This new announcement has sparked excitement among fans and music enthusiasts on X, with many anticipating it to be another successful track from the artist. There is also some speculation that the song might have a Christmas theme. @tervisscoot wrote: “Jack Harlow sneakily gonna drop another top ten hit.”

@MilleeGrazie said: "I've been waiting for a new hit Jack Harlow song!!! 😍."