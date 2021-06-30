James Blake to give IG live concert specifically for SA fans

British singer, songwriter and producer James Blake is bringing back his Instagram live performances for South African fans. Last year, in the early days of lockdown and the coronavirus pandemic, many artists took to Instagram live to connect with fans across the globe and perform for them as to the way of providing some comfort.

The “Retrograde” singer also joined in and gave fans two acoustic performances, where he interacted with them and took song requests. His South African fans were vocal in his comment section during the first live concert. And while Mzansi appreciated him performing they appeared to have been “blue ticked” by the singer during his Q&A section but made sure they were seen with a second IG performance.

During his second concert, “The Colour In Anything” star once again took to his piano where he performed a 45-minute set consisting of songs such as an extended version of “Forward” – which was featured on Beyoncé's “Lemonade” visual album, and two unreleased tracks at the time. All the harassment in his comments during the second live show worked, as he acknowledged the South Africans in the comments section and said he saw all the love and planned to come to Mzansi at some stage. On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the move to lockdown level 4 and Twitter user @Zoddies posted: “We’re gonna need one or two James Blake IG Lives. I wonder if he cares about us…”

The tweet was retweeted by @Thobby07 who tagged James and said: @jamesblake we're under heavy lockdown and need your voice to comfort us. Now more than ever.“ @jamesblake we're under heavy lockdown and need your voice to comfort us. Now more than ever🥺 https://t.co/mZaSVDhmqZ — Thobeka Dywili (@Thobby07) June 27, 2021 On Monday, the singer responded: “I’m available Wednesday if that works?“ I’m available Wednesday if that works? https://t.co/MhvZK3XGY4 — James Blake (@jamesblake) June 28, 2021 He followed this up on Tuesday, announcing that the live show would take place on Wednesday, June 30, 9pm SA time, and gave a special shout out to his fans in Mzansi.