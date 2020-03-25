Jennifer Hudson to host live concert on Instagram

"The Voice" coach Jennifer Hudson, who is set to star as Aretha Franklin in "Respect" later this year, is set to perform a live concert on her Instagram page.

"Respect" is a biopic of the late legendary queen of soul, Aretha Franklin that will be released in October. The movie will feature Franklin’s most iconic hits such as “Respect,” “I Say a Little Prayer,” “Think,” “A Natural Woman,” “Chain of Fools,” and “I Never Loved a Man” as well as re-enactments of her most famous performances throughout the 1960s and early 1970s.

To connect people during this difficult time and offer much needed entertainment, Jennifer Hudson will be performing a live Instagram concert on Wednesday, March 25 at 1pm PST (10pm South African time) in partnership with Global Citizen organisation.