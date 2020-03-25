Jennifer Hudson to host live concert on Instagram
"The Voice" coach Jennifer Hudson, who is set to star as Aretha Franklin in "Respect" later this year, is set to perform a live concert on her Instagram page.
"Respect" is a biopic of the late legendary queen of soul, Aretha Franklin that will be released in October. The movie will feature Franklin’s most iconic hits such as “Respect,” “I Say a Little Prayer,” “Think,” “A Natural Woman,” “Chain of Fools,” and “I Never Loved a Man” as well as re-enactments of her most famous performances throughout the 1960s and early 1970s.
To connect people during this difficult time and offer much needed entertainment, Jennifer Hudson will be performing a live Instagram concert on Wednesday, March 25 at 1pm PST (10pm South African time) in partnership with Global Citizen organisation.
It's so important to stay home right now, so I've partnered up with my friends at @Glblctzn to bring you a concert from my home to yours that I will be live streaming here on IG on Wednesday, March 25th at 1PM PT / 3PM CT / 4PM ET. Also, My number is 312-584-4141 so text me! I can't wait to talk to you all more. #TogetherAtHome
The Instagram Live concert will be hosted on her own social handle @iamjhud.
Although the concert will not be exclusively Aretha Franklin’s music, it will be a salute to Franklin.
The first authorized feature film based on Franklin’s life, "Respect" is directed by Tony-nominee Liesl Tommy (Broadway’s Eclipsed) and is written by Emmy-nominee Tracey Scott Wilson (The Americans, Fosse / Verdon).