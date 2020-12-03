JLo warns The Weeknd headlining the Super Bowl Halftime show is 'intense'

Jennifer Lopez has wished The Weeknd "good luck" for when he headlines the Super Bowl Halftime show next year, and warned him that he's in for "an intense ride". The “Blinding Lights” hitmaker is set to headline the coveted spot midway through the Super Bowl LV game on February 7, 2021 in Tampa Bay, Florida. And Jennifer, who co-headlined the Halftime slot with Shakira this year, has offered up some words of advice to the Canadian star. She told “Entertainment Tonight”: "Good luck, it was intense! It was intense for me and it was all worth it in the end. But the ride itself is intense. "It's funny, I spoke to a friend of ours, [my manager] Benny [Medina] and I, who manages another big artist who did the Super Bowl at one time a few years back and was like, 'It was the most stressful time.'

“He was like, 'We almost quit on each other. It was the only time in 26 years that we quit on each other.'

“So it is an intense experience for the performer, I think, because it is a big stage and you want to do great and you are fighting certain elements creatively and it is just one of those things that I think is such a privilege and a blessing to be able to experience."

The “Waiting For Tonight” hitmaker admitted that while it's a once in a lifetime opportunity, she's glad her turn is done and dusted.

She added: "But then you realise, 'Oh, this is why it's the Super Bowl, it's a big deal.'

“And I am just so glad that everybody at the end of the day enjoyed the performance and I loved what we did.

“And I am happy that it is not me this year and that it is The Weeknd."

In a statement, The Weeknd - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - said of landing the prestigious gig last month: "We all grow up watching the world's biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I'm humbled, honoured and ecstatic to be the centre of that infamous stage this year.”

As of the time of writing, it’s unclear how the Super Bowl and its Halftime show will go ahead amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, although the NFL previously announced that only 20 percent of seats will be filled.