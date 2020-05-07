John Legend wants to 'spread love' amid coronavirus pandemic

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

John Legend wants to help "spread some love" amid the coronavirus pandemic, as he says he's discovering new ways of "connecting" with people.

The "All of Me" hitmaker has said the global health crisis has been an "interesting time for musicians", as although he would love to head out on tour and perform on stage, he has learned how to "connect" with people in new ways, such as putting on at-home concerts through livestreams.

He said: "Well, it's an interesting time for musicians. So much of what we do requires other people being around, and as much as we want to connect to people it's not as easy to do it this way as it would be otherwise, but we're trying to make the most of it and we've been trying to help people get through this time by giving them some music, some inspiration, spreading some love.





"We're just hoping everybody stays safe and stays healthy, and we all get through this, and then we can go back to getting together for concerts and doing all the things that we love doing with our audiences."





And whilst his world has changed amid the pandemic, the "Tonight" singer admits he's happy to spend more time at home with his wife Chrissy Teigen and their two children, four-year-old Luna and 23-month-old Miles.





He added: "Yeah, the kids, I think they love it. They're so used to daddy going to the studio or daddy going to film 'The Voice', or going away for a couple of days and do some shows.





"I think they love that I'm home so much and that mum is home much too, so they're loving it. I like to work and I like to go away to write, and I like to go away to record and do all the things that I do for a living, but we're just waiting until the time is right for that to happen again, and in the meantime, I really am enjoying hanging out with the kids. We're having a good time."





With his increased time at home, the 41-year-old musician has been indulging in his passion for cooking.





Speaking to Zane Lowe for Apple Music's Beats 1 radio, he said: "Oh, I can cook all over the place. I'm good on the griddle and the grill and I can do whatever I need to do. I don't make up a lot of recipes, but I'm good at following a recipe and executing very well.



