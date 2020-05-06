JoJo grateful for Taylor Swift's support amidst legal battle

JoJo was grateful to get support from Taylor Swift amidst her battle with her record label.

The "Leave (Get Out)" hitmaker - who has been open about being involved in a dispute with her record label after her meteoric rise to fame - felt grateful to have the 'Lover' hitmaker's support during the legal battle.

She said: "A few years ago, Taylor had me over her house, actually. She was just like, 'I can't believe everything you're going through. This is so f****d up, so wrong, blah, blah, blah. Of course, she couldn't have ever known that she would go through something similar where her catalog was bought from her."

And JoJo feels her plight was much different from Taylor's battle with Scooter Braun and Big Machine Records over her master records.

Speaking about the differences, she added: "I was literally being completely silenced. Taylor is in a different position in her career. I was really sidelined, and it was pretty hurtful. I don't think that her career is suffering because of whatever happened. They're still available on streaming services; that's the difference."