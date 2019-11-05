Jonas Brothers announce original Christmas song









Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas. Picture: Instagram The Jonas Brothers will release a new original Christmas song called "Like It's Christmas" on Friday.

The "Sucker" trio - comprised of brothers Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas - announced they are taking a leaf out of "All I Want For Christmas Is You" hitmaker Mariah Carey's book by starting the festive season early with the new yuletide track.

Announcing the song on Instagram with the hand-drawn artwork featuring the three siblings in Father Christmas hats, they wrote: "Mariah Carey has given the world the green light, so the holiday season has begun!!! Our brand new original Christmas song #LikeItsChristmas is out on Friday people (sic)"





This isn't the first Christmas song by the band, as they released "Girl of My Dreams" as part of the "Disney Channel Holiday" album in 2007.





The "Cool" hitmakers are all about spreading cheer amongst their fans, but recently admitted they were "surprised" to realise their fans now get drunk at their shows.





The Jonas Brothers are currently on their "Happiness Begins" tour, their first major concert series in six years, and they've tailored the gigs towards the audience wanting to be "tipsy" and have a "good time".





Discussing how their audiences have changed, Nick said: "I think the thing that was most surprising to us when one of the first shows we did back was our fans were tipsy at the show, which was new for us - we never played our music to people drinking, necessarily.





"Now that is sort of the objective at the show. We've literally crafted the show with that in mind. People want to come have a good time.



