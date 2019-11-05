The Jonas Brothers will release a new original Christmas song called "Like It's Christmas" on Friday.
The "Sucker" trio - comprised of brothers Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas - announced they are taking a leaf out of "All I Want For Christmas Is You" hitmaker Mariah Carey's book by starting the festive season early with the new yuletide track.
Announcing the song on Instagram with the hand-drawn artwork featuring the three siblings in Father Christmas hats, they wrote: "Mariah Carey has given the world the green light, so the holiday season has begun!!! Our brand new original Christmas song #LikeItsChristmas is out on Friday people (sic)"