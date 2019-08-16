The Jonas Brothers. Picture: Instagram

The Jonas Brothers will be returning to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards for the first time in 11 years.



The "Cool" hitmakers will perform from a secret location in New Jersey, for what will be their first VMAs performance together in 11 years.





The trio - comprised of siblings Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas - performed 'Lovebug' at the 2008 ceremony.





The pop group's hit single "Sucker" is also nominated for Best Video, Best Pop Video and Best Song, plus the group will battle it out with Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Lizzo and Shawn Mendes to be crowned Artist of the Year.





The Jonas Brothers join Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, and Lizzo as this year's performers.





The network has announced a diverse range of artists for the star-studded bash at the Prudential Center on August 26, with those confirmed to sing also including Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Rosalia and Shawn Mendes, as well as the previously-announced Taylor Swift.





The event will be the third year in a row that Shawn - who is nominated for five awards - has performed at the ceremony, having previously sung 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back' in 2017 and "In My Blood" last year.





Camila - who won two Moonmen last year and is up for four at the 2019 ceremony - will be making her VMAs performance debut, as will all of the other newly-announced artists.





Missy Elliott will perform at the ceremony for the first time in 16 years in honour of her receiving the Video Vanguard Award, while Taylor's appearance will be her first televised performance since the release of her new album 'Lover', which hits shelves just three days before.





Katy Perry recently denied reports she is set to perform at the VMAs.





Speaking on an Instagram Stories Q&A with her fans, she said: "I am not performing on the VMAs, so not everything you read on the internet is true. Go figure. I personally think "www" stands for wild wild west ... I always say if it doesn't come from me, take it with a grain of Himalayan salt."





And Miley Cyrus has also confirmed she will not be performing at the spectacle.





A fan wrote on Instagram: "Guess I'm not watching the VMAS this year... unless Miley performs."



