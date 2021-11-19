Jorja Smith teams up with Scorpion Kings and Major League DJz for new 'All of This' remixes

British singer Jorja Smith released four remixes of her recent collaborative single with GuiltyBeatz titled “All of This”. The original song was released in August.

The remixes feature South African heavyweight producers Heavy K, DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small and Major League DJz. Newcomers DankieFuze and Dlala Mlungu are also featured. “UPDATE! @JorjaSmith’s Team reached out & I’m excited to finally announce that my remix will be dropping OFFICIALLY at midnight on all streaming platforms,

Thank you to everyone that showed love & retweeted my video ❤️🙏🏾 Piano To The World 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇿🇦 https://t.co/80I6BpuJj4 pic.twitter.com/GFiTCqlexJ — F U Z Ë (@DankieFuze) November 18, 2021 It's been three months since Smith caused a firestorm among South African music fans when she released the amapiano-influenced single, “All of This”. “Piano to the world All Of This out now @GuiltyBeatz,” she tweeted.

All Of This out now @GuiltyBeatz https://t.co/oLkNv6N0Ki pic.twitter.com/Z2yzablnxI — Jorja Smith (@JorjaSmith) August 5, 2021 When the song came out, Smith received widespread criticism for enlisting a Ghanaian producer when she could have reached out to one the amapiano pioneers from South Africa for the “real thing”. Fans also criticised the sound as watered down amapiano and several local producers expressed their disappointment at the execution. It was widely panned by critics as “amapiano appropriation”. Neither Smith nor GuiltyBeatz officially responded to the criticism.

Local amapiano DJ, DBN Gogo tweeted at the time: “Amapiano hasn’t even tasted the top ten in global charts but we must allow people to come dilute and run with the sound so it can grow? What then happens to the pioneers? Aowa.” Amapiano hasn’t even tasted the top ten in global charts but we must allow people to come dilute and run with the sound so it can grow? What then happens to the pioneers? Aowa — uMaka Mah 👵🏽 (@DBNGOGO) August 6, 2021 These new remixes seem to be well received by fans across social media. For now, it appeases damage control has been successfully achieved.