Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber. Picture: Instagram

Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran have shared a taster of their new song "IDC" and confirmed it's release date of May 10.



The pair recently got back in the studio again after having a hit with 'Love Yourself' in 2015, and after teasing fans by posting the same photography studio snap with the word "10" in the caption, which now seemingly appears to be alluding to the release date, Justin shared a 10-second teaser of the track playing on his iTunes player on Instagram Stories.





He captioned the clip: "Friday @teddysphotos (sic)"





The 25-year-old pop superstar also shared the lyrics on his page, which read: "Care/My baby yeah/Things disappear/Making Me Feel/I am Somebody/ The bad nights/ My baby yeah."





Ed also shared a verse on his profile, which goes: "Coz I don't/ When I am with all the bad/And you/That Maybe/I can deal with/when I'm with."





It was recently reported that the flame-haired star's new album will feature songs with Justin and Beyonce, but it's not known whether 'IDC' is for the project.





The 28-year-old singer is working on a new record, which is expected to be released later this year, and will be comprised entirely of duets with other artists.





Along with tracks with Justin, Beyonce and Andrea Bocelli, Ed is also set to feature collaborations with "lesser- known hip-hop artists".





Beyonce featured on a version of Ed's hit 'Perfect' from his latest LP 'Divide' and Italian star Andrea on the operatic version titled 'Perfect Symphony'.





Justin - who recently made his music return on Lil Dicky's song 'Earth' with Ed, Ariana Grande, DJ Khaled, Katy Perry, Halsey, Shawn Mendes and Adam Levine - told fans in March that he wouldn't be rushing his return to music because he wanted to take the time to make something he could be proud of.





He wrote in a lengthy social media post: "So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album .. I've toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realised and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don't deserve that and you don't deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour.



