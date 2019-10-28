Justin Bieber has asked his fans to decide if he'll release an album before Christmas, saying he'll do so if he can get 20 million likes on an Instagram post.
The 'What Do You Mean' hitmaker is working on new music but will bring it out sooner than planned if his fans can get him to 20 million likes on an Instagram post.
He wrote in the body of the post, "If this gets 20 million likes, Justin Bieber will release an album before Christmas," and in the caption section, he commented: "Share it, like it, post in your story, I gotta see the demand ;) love you guys pumped for it! I'm almost done but your support will make me move faster (sic)"