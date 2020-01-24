Justin Bieber burst into tears on stage at his album preview event whilst opening up about his struggles over the past few years.
The "Yummy" hitmaker gave an emotional speech at the event to launch his upcoming LP, "Changes", in Hollywood on Thursday and opened up about his struggles over the past few years, which have included him battling depression and being diagnosed with Lyme disease.
Speaking at the playback held at Village Recorders in West Los Angeles this week, he admitted: "I don't even think I should be alive never mind thrive."
The 25-year-old pop star took the time to thank those closest to him for sticking by him and supporting his career, including his long-time manager, Scooter Braun.
Speaking of the record executive, he said: "You walked with me through a lot of s**t."