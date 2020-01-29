Justin Bieber plotted music return after Coachella success









Singer Justin Bieber poses at the premiere for the documentary television series "Justin Bieber: Seasons" in Los Angeles. Picture: Reuters Justin Bieber's good friends have revealed he decided to return to music after performing at Coachella in 2019 alongside Ariana Grande.

The "Yummy" hitmaker joined Ariana Grande on stage during the annual music festival and his close friend Ryan Good admits that was the moment that Justin knew he wanted to step back into the studio and work on new tracks.

Ryan revealed: "Justin was going back and forth whether it was the right time or not. I think Scooter was thinking he should have this opportunity to go out on that stage so he could be reminded himself and of who he is and what he does.





"It kind of seemed like a turning point for him to where he was like, 'I think I'm ready to do this again. I think I need to do this again.' As he was walking of stage, he said that to Allison [Allison Kaye - Justin's management], he said, 'I need to get back out here.'"





Justin famously cancelled the last dates of his "Purpose" tour back in 2017 after struggling with his own mental health and exhaustion and whilst his longtime manager Scooter Braun admitted he used to push Justin a lot, he now lets the singer "do it in his own time" as he feels he has "earned the right" to do so.



