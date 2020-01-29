Justin Bieber's good friends have revealed he decided to return to music after performing at Coachella in 2019 alongside Ariana Grande.
The "Yummy" hitmaker joined Ariana Grande on stage during the annual music festival and his close friend Ryan Good admits that was the moment that Justin knew he wanted to step back into the studio and work on new tracks.
Ryan revealed: "Justin was going back and forth whether it was the right time or not. I think Scooter was thinking he should have this opportunity to go out on that stage so he could be reminded himself and of who he is and what he does.