Justin Bieber teases something 'very special' is on the way









Justin Bieber comes out of his Brooklyn apartment on May 03, 2019 in New York City. Picture: Bang Showbiz Justin Bieber has completed something "very special" in the studio after revealing he's planning to drop his new album before 2020. This week saw the "Sorry" hitmaker confirm he will drop his new album by the end of the year, and it looks like fans won't have long to wait before more new material arrives. Following the release of the pop megastar's Dan + Shay collaboration "10000 Hours", Justin tweeted: "Finished something very special in the studio tonight." The "Never Say Never" hitmaker and his wife Hailey Bieber took to social media to reveal he will release his fifth studio album, a follow up to 2015's 'Purpose', in the next couple of months. In an Instagram Live video, Justin could be seen roller-skating around his kitchen while announcing: "I'm putting out an album this year."

Hailey replied: "This year meaning before 2020? I thought you already were doing it this year?"

Justin said: "Album coming out this year ... legit though, like this year."

Justin teased earlier this year that his new album is "coming soon".

Breaking his hiatus to perform with Ariana Grande at Coachella in April, he said: "So anyways this is my first time on stage in two years. I had to get my groove back, my swag back. By the way, album coming soon."

While he hasn't dropped an album for four years, Justin has appeared on a number of collaborations, including 'I Don't Care' with Ed Sheeran and a remix of Billie Eilish's 'Bad Guy'.

In March, the "Love Yourself" hitmaker said he wouldn't be rushing his return to music because he wanted to take the time to make something he could be proud of.

He wrote in a lengthy social media post: "So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album .. I've toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realised and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don't deserve that and you don't deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour.

"I will come with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable.... the top is where I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so. but I will come with a vengeance believe that.. (grammar and punctuation will be terrible pretend it's a text where u just don't care). (sic)"