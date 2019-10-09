Justin Bieber has completed something "very special" in the studio after revealing he's planning to drop his new album before 2020.
This week saw the "Sorry" hitmaker confirm he will drop his new album by the end of the year, and it looks like fans won't have long to wait before more new material arrives.
Following the release of the pop megastar's Dan + Shay collaboration "10000 Hours", Justin tweeted: "Finished something very special in the studio tonight."
The "Never Say Never" hitmaker and his wife Hailey Bieber took to social media to reveal he will release his fifth studio album, a follow up to 2015's 'Purpose', in the next couple of months.
In an Instagram Live video, Justin could be seen roller-skating around his kitchen while announcing: "I'm putting out an album this year."